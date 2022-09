Redmi 11 Prime 5G is Xiaomi’s latest budget Redmi phone in India. The phone is launching ahead of the country’s big festive season, its big-ticket feature being 5G support at affordable pricing. This phone also holds great relevance from a pure usability point of view as 5G services are right around the corner with telcos like Reliance Jio set to launch services around the time of Diwali. Phones like the Redmi 11 Prime 5G will bring 5G to the masses. Xiaomi is also launching a Redmi 11 Prime version with 4G for those not buying into the whole 5G hype-wagon just yet. We have the Redmi 11 Prime 5G in for review and here’s a quick hands-on and first impressions of the design, hardware, and everything else you need to know about it. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)