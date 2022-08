The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is shockingly addictive. There are no two aways about it. Once you’ve spent some time with it, even if it did not appeal to you initially, it would be hard to go back to using a more regular slab smartphone. The Fold 4 is the most refined folding device that Samsung has ever made. Compared to its predecessor, the build quality is a bit more solid. The screens are now slightly wider than before. The hardware, too, is getting a refresh naturally. Here’s a quick hands-on and first impressions of the design, hardware, and everything else you need to know about Samsung’s latest. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)