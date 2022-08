Google Pixel 6a price in India is set at Rs 43,999. It’s a bit higher than the Pixel 4a which when you take into account the whole package, may seem tad underpowered and a little overpriced next to competition. That said, Google is playing to its strengths and banking heavily on its slick software experience, now, with the added power and potential of its Tensor hardware. The promise of getting new features before anyone else is also a big selling point. There are surely more powerful, more spec-heavy, and even more premium-looking phones around but the Pixel 6a’s core belief in putting it all together cohesively, is unlike anything else in the market today. Watch this space for our full review of Google Pixel 6a dropping soon. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)