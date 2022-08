Like the V23 Pro, the V25 Pro also has a curved display but Vivo has bumped up the refresh rate to 120Hz. The V23 Pro topped out at 90Hz. Not that the V23 Pro was slow, but definitely the V25 Pro feels slicker. More specifically, the V25 Pro has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution. There is a single hole punch cutout at the centre of this phone which is to say it has a single selfie camera. This is 32MP and it has autofocus. The V23 Pro, in comparison, came with dual selfie shooters inside a wide notch. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)