The OnePlus 10T would remind you of the OnePlus 10 Pro in many ways. But there are some differences. The 10T has a glass back and outer frame made of plastic. The Jade Green version we have for review is a bit glossy. The phone also comes in Moonstone Black which has a shimmery, almost sandstone-like finish. The phone weighs quite a bit at about 203.5g and measures 8.8mm. It is slightly heavier and thicker than the OnePlus 10 Pro. There is no alert slider which, we can’t help but point out, shouldn’t have been the case. But it is what it is. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)