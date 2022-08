The phone is roughly based around the same blueprint as the iQOO 9 Pro. iQOO is continuing its partnership with BMW M Motorsport, the BMW AG subsidiary known for its high-performance cars and so one of the models of the iQOO 9T comes in white and features BMW M’s iconic tri-colour racing stripes logo on the back. It’s unsurprisingly called the Legend edition. There’s also a black or Alpha edition available. The camera assembly has been tweaked a bit with a new dual layered glossy surface that has a Kevlar-like finish surrounding the phone’s three sensors. This gives the phone a distinct dual tone look. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)