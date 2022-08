OnePlus 10T will come in two colours, Moonstone Black and Jade Green. OnePlus is using glass on the back. The outer frame is made from plastic. The biggest omission will be the alert slider. OnePlus says the alert slider was removed to make way for other components like “high wattage charging, a large battery capacity, and better antenna signal.” The alert slider, though it might seem like a small component, apparently takes up to 30 mm² of the motherboard. (Photo credit: OnePlus)