Nothing’s first phone, called simply the Phone 1, has officially arrived and as promised, it is quite something, The Phone 1 is probably one of the most hyped modern-day phone we can think of, its marquee feature being its see-through design and clean, near stock Android interface. Phone 1 price in India starts at Rs 32,999 for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The phone also comes in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB configurations for Rs 35,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. While we work on our full Nothing Phone 1 review, here’s a quick first look at it. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)