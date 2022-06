Apple has launched the M2-based MacBook Air at WWDC 2022. This is the fastest MacBook Air Apple has ever made with the underlying M2 chip giving it “an 18% faster CPU, a 35% more powerful GPU, and a 40% faster Neural Engine” than the M1-based model. It boasts of a new design, too, and fast charging support. We take a quick first look at Apple’s new M2 MacBook Air. (Photo credit: Apple)