Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo’s flagship photography centric smartphone has officially been launched in India. This phone is a follow-up to last year’s X70 Pro Plus. It comes with a tweaked design and improved hardware across the board including a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and Vivo’s second generation V1 chip. The cameras are getting a major overhaul, too. Vivo X80 Pro price in India is set at Rs 79,999. Here’s a quick first look of the Vivo X80 Pro and everything else you need to know about it. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)