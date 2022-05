In the next few generations, Apple would go on to make the iPod even slimmer, starting with the first-generation iPod Mini, which was launched on February 20, 2004. The punchline was the peppy colour schemes— there were five of those available at launch – and the introduction of the “click-wheel.” All this while, Apple would continue to update the original iPod with a complete redesign coming in 2003 with the third-generation model bringing an all-touch interface for the first time in an iPod. By this time, Apple had also brought iTunes to Windows which was a big step in making the iPod accessible to virtually anyone who owned a PC. (Photo credit: Apple)