Xiaomi 12 Pro, the latest and greatest flagship phone from Xiaomi, has officially been launched in India. This is Xiaomi’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy S22 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, and others like the iQOO 9 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, and the Realme GT 2 Pro. Xiaomi 12 Pro price in India starts at Rs 62,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 66,999. While we work on our full review, here’s a quick first look at the Xiaomi 12 Pro. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)