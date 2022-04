Oppo F21 Pro series has officially been launched in India. There are two models to boot, the Oppo F21 Pro and Oppo F21 Pro 5G. Today, we’re looking at the 4G-only Oppo F21 Pro. The phone in question brings an attractive design and good hardware at a price of under Rs 25,000. Here’s everything to know about the Oppo F21 Pro, its design, specs, top features and more. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)