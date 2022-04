OnePlus Ace officially arrives in China on April 21. The same phone is expected to launch in India under the name of OnePlus 10R a few days later, that is, April 28. Naturally, OnePlus has started teasing both the devices revealing key specs as well as major design elements of the OnePlus Ace and OnePlus 10R in their respective launch markets. The design and feature set being shared, as part of OnePlus’s teaser campaign, corroborate speculations that the OnePlus Ace and OnePlus 10R will be largely the same phones. Here’s your best look yet at the OnePlus Ace aka OnePlus 10R. (Photo credit: OnePlus)