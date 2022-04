OnePlus 10 Pro, the latest and greatest flagship phone from OnePlus, has finally arrived in India after being a China-exclusive for a while. This is OnePlus’s answer to the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and others like the iQOO 9 Pro, Motorola Edge 30 Pro, and the Realme GT 2 Pro. OnePlus 10 Pro price in India starts at Rs 66,999. This is for a version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. A version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available for Rs 71,999. While we work on our full review, here’s a quick first look at the OnePlus 10 Pro. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)