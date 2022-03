iQOO Z6 5G is a bit of an oddball. Naming-wise it would give you the impression that it’s a successor to the Z5, which was launched back in September. But it is not. Rather, it’s a Z5 Lite with toned down specs and lower pricing. The only step-up, as far as hardware is concerned, is the support for 5G. But wait, there’s more. The iQOO Z6 is a rebadged Vivo T1 for online which is to say that it is virtually identical to it in almost every sense and, it is cheaper. While the Vivo T1 starts at Rs 15,990 (4GB/128GB), the iQOO Z6 5G starts at Rs 15,499 for the same configuration. The difference is even higher with the top-of-the-line 8GB/128GB option with the T1 priced at Rs 19,990 while the Z6, just Rs 17,999. We spent some time with the iQOO Z6 5G and here’s a quick first look at the phone: its design, specs, and top features. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)