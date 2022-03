The Galaxy F23 5G seems well equipped on paper. The design is clean and minimal, the hardware is competitive and pricing, also, seems fair considering what’s on offer. The bundled charger is a strange omission, though, and the screen-though it is fast and high-res-is still TFT. Whether or not that would be potential deal breakers, is something that only time will tell. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)