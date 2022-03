Poco M4 Pro 4G is Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco’s latest lower midrange phone in India. As you can probably tell, this is the 4G version of the 5G Poco M4 Pro which was launched very recently in the country. Expectedly, it packs different hardware and carries a slightly lower price. The Poco M4 Pro has a 90Hz AMOLED display, MediaTek Helio G96 chip, 64MP triple cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The Poco M4 Pro 4G price in India starts at Rs 14,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. Essentially, it’s a Redmi Note 11S with a different design and watered-down main camera. It is much cheaper, with the base model priced “whopping” Rs 1,500 lower than the Redmi counterpart. HDFC bank cardholders are eligible for a Rs 1,000 discount on purchase of the phone, bringing the price down further, making the Poco M4 Pro a solid contender for most value for money phone under Rs 15,000. We spent some time with the Poco M4 Pro 4G and here’s a quick first look at the phone-its design, specs, and top features. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)