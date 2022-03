Measuring just 7.8mm and weighing in at only 173g, the Nord CE 2 is very sleek and light, comfortable to hold and operate. The back is prone to smudging though, and we’re not too fond of the glossy frame. There is no alert slider, a hallmark OnePlus feature, that would be hard to live without once you have had a taste. That said, the Nord CE 2 is meant to be a gateway into the OnePlus universe, which is to say, most people buying it would be first-time users. At the same time, that alert slider could have been a big differentiator for this phone, so it all depends on how you see it. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)