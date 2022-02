Asus has finally launched the 8Z in India. The phone was launched globally—as the Zenfone 8—in May last year and was supposed to arrive in India at around the same time. Surge in COVID-19 cases however deferred the launch. The 8Z flips the script in that it is designed to be a compact and pocketable flagship, from a brand that’s usually known to make them big and quirky. We spent some time with the Asus 8Z leading into launch and here’s a quick first look at the phone—its design, specs, and top features. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)