iQOO is continuing its collaboration with BMW M Motorsport, a BMW AG subsidiary known for its high-performance cars and therefore-much like the iQOO 7 Legend before it-one of the models of the iQOO 9 Pro-called Legend- comes in white and features BMW M’s iconic tri-colour racing stripes logo engraved with the slogan “Fascination meets innovation.” We were pretty impressed with the design of the iQOO 7 Legend. The iQOO 9 Pro is mostly the same, only bigger. The phone is made of curved glass and metal. The power button stands out with its blue accent. The iQOO 9 Pro looks gorgeous from every perceivable angle. The in-hand feel, too, is nice and premium. The matte finish on the glass really ups the premium quotient while also resisting smudge and fingerprints. The only thing missing from the spec-sheet is an official IP rating. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)