Asus has unleashed its latest and greatest ROG gaming phones in India. These are the ROG Phone 5s and ROG Phone 5s Pro. They’re the same phones, mostly, with the only differences coming by way of design. Core hardware is similar across the board which actually makes the ROG Phone 5s quite exciting, considering its lower pricing. At the same time, you should know, these phones are also very similar to the ROG Phone 5 and ROG Phone 5 Ultimate launched last year in the country. While we work on our full review of the ROG Phone 5s, here’s a quick first look at its design, specs, and everything else you need to know. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)