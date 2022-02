Indian Space Research Organisation’s earth observation satellite EOS-04 and two small satellites were successfully placed into the intended orbit by the PSLV-C52 rocket. ISRO described it as a “marvellous accomplishment”; starts year 2022 on a good note. The satellite was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota Range (SHAR). PSLV-C52 lifted off at 5:59 am from the first launch pad at SHAR amid dark, early morning skies. Let us take a look at some of the stunning images of ISRO’s first launch in 2022: