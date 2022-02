Xiaomi’s new budget phone, the Redmi Note 11, has officially been launched in India. The Note 11 is your gateway into the Note 11 series and unless Xiaomi chooses to surprise us with another launch, it will be—for all intents and purposes—the entry-point, the most affordable option, if you will. It will, obviously, have some big shoes to fill. The Redmi Note 10 was a pretty spectacular phone after all. While we work on our full review, here’s a quick look at the Redmi Note 11—design, specs, and everything else you need to know. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)