Oppo Reno 7 series was launched in India on Friday, 4th February 2022. There are two models to boot: Reno 7 Pro 5G and Reno 7 5G. They’re coming nearly six months after their predecessors, the Reno 6 Pro 5G and Reno 6 5G. There are new designs to talk about, new cameras, too. The biggest upgrades, expectedly, have been reserved for the pro model. The Reno 7 is more iterative, in comparison. All in all, Oppo seems to have worked on refining the Reno series, which is to say, the Reno 7 Pro and Reno 7 are evolutionary products. That’s not a bad thing at all, but competition is fierce, today, and it would be interesting to see how things pan out for Oppo’s new premium mid-rangers in the days to come. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)