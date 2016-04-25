03 / 5

2. Asus Zenbook UX305LA comes with a 13.3-inch full HD matte display. Yes, it is matte and not glossy and it is beautiful. The display is very accurate when it comes to scattering the unnecessary light and yet makes sure that it is never harsh on the user.. It packs a decent mix of ports. It houses a full SD card slot and has three USBs in total.