Realme 9i is Oppo spin-off brand Realme’s brand new budget phone in India. This is a follow-up to the Realme 8i. The 9i has an updated design, a faster chip, and can charge faster. This one also gets dual speakers, something that was missing out in the 8i. Pricing is broadly same, which is to say, the 9i is a phone that costs around Rs 15,000. It will compete against the Redmi Note 10S. The Redmi Note 11S is also on the verge of launch, so it would be interesting to see how that pans out. We’ve spent some time with the Realme 9i. Here’s our first look and impressions. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)