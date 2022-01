OnePlus 10 Pro full design and almost all its specs are out, ahead of the phone’s scheduled January 11 launch in China. The phone, in fact, is also available for pre-booking there. There is no word on global availability at this point in time, though you can expect OnePlus to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro in international markets including in India sooner rather than later. OnePlus c0-founder (also chief product officer at Oppo) Pete Lau has, also, separately promised “multiple upgrades” which are expected considering the OnePlus 10 Pro will be the brand’s next gen flagship phone that will take on the likes of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Here’s a closer look at the OnePlus 10 Pro, its design, specs, features, price, and everything we know so far. (Photo credit: OnePlus)