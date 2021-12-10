Moto G51 5G was launched in India on Friday, December 10th. The new budget phone from Motorola undercuts rival phones from Xiaomi, Realme and others in both specs and pricing. Motorola, as always, is touting the phone’s “ad-free, bloatware-free near-stock” software but there are other things to like including a fast display, capable Qualcomm chip and triple cameras, big battery, and support for 12 5G bands. Here’s a closer look at the Moto G51, its specs, features, India price and everything you need to know. (Photo credit: Motorola)