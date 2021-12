Oppo Find N was launched in China on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021. This is Oppo’s first folding phone. The company says that the Find N is the result of four years of R&D and six generations of prototypes. Oppo claims that its engineers have been able to build “perhaps the best hinge and display designs available today.” The hinge mechanism and the folding display tech has been designed in such a way that it solves some of the major pain points seen in current gen folding devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. Moreover, a lot of effort has gone in making the size and form factor easy to use. Here’s a closer look at the Oppo Find N, its specs, features, price, and everything you need to know. (Photo credit: Oppo)