Early this year, Lava International president and business head, Sunil Raina had exclusively confirmed to Financial Express Online that the home-grown brand will switch gears and launch its first 5G smartphone by the end of 2021. As promised, Lava’s first 5G smartphone aka the Lava Agni 5G is here and having spent some time with it, we can say for sure that there’s a lot to like here. Not only does the Lava Agni 5G pack some good hardware, but Lava has also priced it very aggressively—though at Rs 19,999 it also happens to be one of its most expensive phones to launch in recent memory. While we work on our full review and comparison with the Realme 8s/Realme 8 5G and the newly launched Redmi Note 11T 5G, here’s a closer look at the Lava Agni 5G, its specs, features, India price and everything you need to know. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)