The Redmi Note 11T 5G has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost Rs 17,999 while the top-end 8GB/128GB version will sell for Rs 19,999. For a limited period, Xiaomi will sell the phone at a Rs 1,000 discount. There will be an additional Rs 1,000 discount available on ICICI Bank credit card and EMI transactions. The Redmi Note 11T 5G will start selling from December 7th 12PM onwards across Mi.com/in, Mi Home, Amazon India, and retail stores. (Photo credit: Xiaomi)