Redmi Note 11T 5G was launched in India on Tuesday, November 30th. Successor to the Redmi Note 10T which was launched earlier this year, the Redmi Note 11T 5G is Redmi’s second 5G phone in India. With a starting price of Rs 16,999, the Redmi Note 11T 5G will take on the likes of the Lava Agni 5G and Realme 8s 5G—both of which pack very similar specs including the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chip. Here’s a closer look at the Redmi Note 11T 5G, its specs, features, India price and everything you need to know. (Photo credit: Xiaomi)