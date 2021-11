Moto G31 was launched in India on Monday, November 29th. The new ‘budget’ phone from Motorola comes with a water-repellant design and near stock Android software. Motorola has priced the phone quite aggressively in India and is looking to undercut competition from Xiaomi, Realme and others. Here’s a closer look at the Moto G31, its specs, features, India price and everything you need to know. (Photo credit: Motorola)