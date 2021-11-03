JioPhone Next—Jio’s first smartphone is here. The smartphone, which is built jointly by Jio and Google will be available for buying from 4th November 2021 at a price of Rs 6,499. You can also get it on EMI by paying Rs 1,999 upfront and the rest of the amount over a 18-24 months period. Jio is offering as many as four financing options—always-on, large, XL, and XXL—that will also bundle additional data and voice services. The JioPhone Next is an entry-level 4G smartphone that’s intended to lessen the digital divide and bring more people up-to-speed with the internet and faster connectivity which is to say, 2G users is the demographic that Jio is looking at. Needless to say, there’s a lot of hype around this smartphone. Whether—or not—it justifies that is something we will tell you in our full review, but for now, here’s a quick first look at Jio’s first smartphone. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)