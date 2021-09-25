The iPhone 13 Mini price in India starts at Rs 69,900 for a version with 128GB storage. The top-end model with 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 99,900. The iPhone 13 also comes with 256GB storage for Rs 79,900. The iPhone 13 meanwhile starts at Rs 79,900 for a version with 128GB storage. The top-end model with 512GB storage costs Rs 1,09,900. The iPhone 13 also comes with 256GB storage at a price of Rs 89,900. In case you didn’t notice, both iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini come with double the storage (128GB versus 64GB) at the entry-level point when compared to their predecessors. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)