One of the big USPs of the Redmi Note, until a few years ago, used to be its starting price. As if like clockwork, Xiaomi somehow always managed to price it at Rs 9,999. That threshold began to move upwards eventually. We won’t go so much into the nitty-gritties of why that happened, or why Xiaomi has so many Redmi Note phones today, but can’t say, it was totally unexpected. Such is the world of tech. Things keep evolving. In Xiaomi’s defense, the company did not abandon that golden Rs 9,999 price point completely. The Redmi ‘number’ series replaced the entry-level Redmi Note. The last generation spawned three models: Redmi 9, Redmi 9 Prime and Redmi 9 Power. For the context of this first impressions piece, let’s just stick with the Redmi 9 Prime. This was the phone that was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 9,999. It is currently listed on Mi.com at 10,499. A lot of Xiaomi phones have received a price hike in the last few months for reasons we don’t know for sure, but it could be in part due to the global semiconductor shortage. Which brings us to the Redmi 10 Prime, the successor to the Redmi 9 Prime that is launching in India today. There is obviously a lot to talk about in this phone, but there’s one thing that stands out more than anything else. That it starts at Rs 12,499. The threshold is moving upwards one more time and that should set alarm bells ringing. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)