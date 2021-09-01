The base Intel Core i3 model of the Realme Book Slim which comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 46,999. The top-end Core i5 model of this laptop with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 59,999. For a limited period, Realme will sell the Realme Book Slim with up to Rs 3,000 discount which means, the base model will sell for an introductory price of Rs 44,999 (Rs 2,000 discount) and the top-end model for Rs 56,999 (Rs 3,000 discount). Our first impressions of the Realme Book Slim are largely positive. The design, build quality and display seem top-notch, hardware seems good enough for basic tasks, and battery life seems at par with the competition. The laptop bears uncanny resemblance to the MacBook, but then again, as long as it is done right, we don’t see that as a bad thing at all. Moreover, the low pricing only makes it seem terrific value. Watch this space for our full review of the Realme Book Slim in the days to come. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)