The Mi Notebook Ultra is one of two new Windows laptops that Xiaomi has launched in India recently. The other being, the Mi Notebook Pro. Together they make up the Mi Notebook 2021 series. This is a follow-up to the Mi Notebook 14 series from last year. The Mi Notebook 14, though it was a typical Xiaomi product at heart, was also missing out on a few things, those that are often considered ‘basic’ beyond a certain price point. It did not have a backlit keyboard for instance, or even a webcam. At a more granular level, the laptop could also have done with better thermals. With the Mi Notebook 2021 series, Xiaomi is looking to address all those shortcomings. In the process, the Mi Notebook has also climbed up the price ladder – the Mi Notebook Ultra is the company’s most expensive laptop to date – but hey, if you know a thing or two about Xiaomi, one thing’s certain. The company is still undercutting rivals with what’s on offer here. Whether or not it has been able to offer a cohesive package with all those specs and features, is something we will tell you in our full review, for now, here’s a quick first look at the Mi Notebook Ultra, its design, specs, features, and other details. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)