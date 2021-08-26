Mi Smart Band 6 or Mi Band 6 has officially been launched in India. This affordable smart fitness band from Xiaomi, brings sizeable upgrades over its predecessor, Mi Band 5 which was already quite a feature-packed product in its class. The Mi Band 6 packs more screen real estate, new fitness smarts including blood oxygen level or SpO2 tracking while retaining its predecessor’s 14-day battery life promise. We will talk in depth about it in our full review coming soon, for now, here’s a quick look at the Mi Band 6, its design, specs, features, and other details. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)