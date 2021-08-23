Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G was launched in India recently. It is one of two folding phones that Samsung has launched recently, the other being the Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G. Follow-up to the Galaxy Z Flip from last year, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 brings a bigger, more useful cover display and water-resistant design packed inside a slightly more compact body available in a bevy of colour options. There is obviously more powerful hardware inside this phone but the bigger deal here is the all-round refinement. While we will speak in depth about it in our full review, here’s a quick look at the Galaxy Z Flip 3, its design, specs, features, and other details. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)