The Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at Rs 1,49,999 for a version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A version with 512GB storage will set you back by Rs 1,57,999. It will be up for pre-booking starting August 24 through September 9 on Samsung.com and across leading retail stores. As a pre-booking offer, Samsung will be offering customers either an upgrade voucher of Rs 7,000 or HDFC Bank cashback of up to Rs 7,000 using credit and debit card. Customers will also be eligible for free 1-year Samsung Care Plus accidental and liquid damage protection worth Rs 7,999 on pre-booking the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Shipping starts from September 10. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a very important phone for Samsung. There is no Galaxy Note happening this year, Samsung has confirmed, which means that the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also has the added responsibility to take the baton from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and take charge as the company’s new high-end premium offering for the remainder of the year and near future. Watch this space for our full review of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the days to come. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)