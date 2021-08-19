Realme GT Master Edition has officially been launched in India. As the name suggests, this is a design-centric smartphone from Oppo spinoff Realme. One of the variants of the phone, that Realme calls Voyager Grey, is the handiwork of Muji’s iconic designer, Naoto Fukasawa. Realme has previously worked with Fukasawa on multiple Master edition models including the Garlic and Onion Master editions of the Realme X launched in India in 2019. Elsewhere, the Realme GT Master Edition is an affordable mid-ranger with a very likeable spec sheet and an aggressive price tag to go along. We will have more to say about the Realme GT Master Edition, for now, here’s a quick look at the phone, its design, specs, features, and other details. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)