Nothing’s Ear 1s easily have to be one of the most hyped products to launch in recent times. A lot of this hype is justified. Some of it, well, not so much. But say what you will, one thing’s certain. The London-based startup, which has former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei at its helm has managed to do something, not many brands have been able to, in sometime. It has got people talking fondly about tech. It has got people excited about tech all over again. It’s really not so much about the product. With the kind of people behind it, we knew it would be something. But it’s what Nothing wants to do with it, that makes it something special. We will have more to say about the Ear 1s in our full review dropping soon, but for now, here’s a quick look at Nothing’s “transparent” engineering, feature set and everything that you wanted to know about these true wireless earbuds. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)