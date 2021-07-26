Poco F3 GT, Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco’s latest smartphone in India, punches way above its weight class when it comes to design and specs. Hailed as the first true successor to the illustrious Poco F1, the Poco F3 GT has been a long time coming. Needless to say, it will have some big shoes to fill. The base variant of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has been launched at a price of Rs 26,999. The phone also comes in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configuration for Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively. To make the package more appealing, especially for those who have been waiting for Poco to launch an F-series phone, the brand has come out with a promotional sales scheme called mad reverse pricing or MRP. Under this scheme, Poco will sell the phone at reduced prices of Rs 25,999, Rs 27,999 and Rs 29,999 respectively in the first week of sales (July 26-August 2). In the second week (until August 9), the phone will be sold for Rs 26,499, Rs 28,499 and Rs 30,499 respectively. The actual launch price will only come into effect starting from the third week of sales. We have the Poco F3 GT in the house, and while we work on our full review of this phone, here’s a quick unboxing and first look at Poco’s new phone that is going neck and neck against the OnePlus Nord 2 albeit for an entirely different target audience. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)