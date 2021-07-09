The Nokia G20 is expectedly made entirely out of plastic. Like competition. The design is familiar. Depending on how you perceive it, it’s both a good thing and bad. But considering how far rivals have come, the G20 is derivative at best, and HMD is in dire need of a rehash. Still, the phone is built well. It has a nice texture to it so it feels good in the hands. It is not slippery and does not attract a lot of fingerprints. The circular camera mound is a nice touch, like always. It houses four cameras. The power button on the right doubles as a fingerprint reader. The volume rocker is above it. Both could have been placed lower since this is a tall phone, but it is what it is. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left. Like Samsung, HMD has also done well with the weight distribution though, the Galaxy M32 feels slightly better to hold – it exudes more style and confidence too. Phones from Redmi and Realme are slimmer and lighter, with the Redmi Note 10 also getting IP53-rating for dust and splash resistance. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)