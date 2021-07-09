After missing in action for quite a bit, HMD Global is back in India with a new budget phone called the Nokia G20. There are two big takeaways here. One is the promise of “guaranteed” software updates. The phone’s other headlining feature is its sizeable battery that’s apparently designed for the long haul. Everything else about the Nokia G20 is mediocre at best. Some might even say HMD is bringing a knife to a gunfight. Especially, when you consider the phone’s asking price. The sole 4GB/64GB variant of the Nokia G20 has been launched in India at Rs 12,999. At its price, the phone will compete with the Narzo 30 (Rs 12,499) and Redmi Note 10 (Rs 12,999). If you’re willing to go a little higher, the Poco M3 Pro 5G (Rs 13,999), Samsung Galaxy M32 (Rs 14,999) and Redmi Note 10S (Rs 14,999) are some of the other options that you can look at. We will have more to say about the Nokia G20 in our full review, for now, here’s a quick look at it and how it fares against the competition. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)