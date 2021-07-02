Microsoft has tried to build a modern, fresh, clean, and beautiful operating system with Windows 11. The biggest visual change comes by way of the Start Menu. By default, it now sits at the centre of the taskbar (though you can change this later). The whole menu itself has been redesigned and divided into three sections. Live tiles are gone and replaced by flatter icons. There is the search bar at the top, followed by apps, and cloud-curated recommendations – this will stay consistent no matter the device or platform you’re using, Microsoft says. It has clearly drawn some inspiration from macOS and Chrome OS for the whole redesign. Cosmetic changes are also coming to the settings menu (with greater emphasis on personalisation with features like improved system-wide dark mode), file explorer, and notifications. The whole OS appears almost glass-like, with new colours, themes, sounds and rounded corners. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)