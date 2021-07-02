There are many ways to look at Windows 11. A lot of features to talk about. Some of them, you can start using right about now. Some will eventually arrive sooner rather than later. A broader rollout is expected by the end of this year. Microsoft’s “peculiar” hardware requirements for you to be able to run the new OS is subject to debate, but regardless of all the quirks, it is crystal clear right out of the gate that Windows 11 is more than just another Windows update for Microsoft. Even as lawmakers around the world increasingly start to question archrival Apple’s App Store policies and just in general, the heights of Cupertino’s walled gardens, Redmond saw a window of opportunity to send out a message. And it did not waste any time. In the words of CEO Satya Nadella, “Windows has always stood for sovereignty for creators and agency for consumers.” That’s Microsoft taking the fight to Apple. One of the ways it’s doing that is by updating its revenue sharing policies. It is encouraging developers to bring their apps to Windows. It is also opening the platform to Android apps. That’s in addition to rolling out a slew of “interesting” features and a “brand-new” look to the world’s most widely used OS. macOS “the anti-Windows OS” has been a thing for as long as one can remember. This may be the first time Microsoft has a shot to turn the tables and it is aware of this which is why Nadella says, “with Windows 11 we have a renewed sense of Windows’ role in the world.” Here’s your first look at Windows 11 and all the top features coming to your PC later this year. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)