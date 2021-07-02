To say that 2020 was hard will be an understatement. 2021 isn’t looking particularly good either. But as they say, life must go on. We must pick up the pieces, build, and carry on. We must adapt. The pandemic has taught us the importance of a lot of things, those we often take – or took – for granted. Mental health for instance. People-to-people connections and conversations. So on and so forth. Technology has been a great enabler but like everything else, even big tech was not immune to the challenges the pandemic threw. A hard reset became necessary. We’ve been seeing more and more hardware being developed keeping in mind the demands of the new normal. Software driving this hardware is expectedly following suit. Apple’s new iOS 15 update is a fine example. With it, Cupertino is trying to bring back some focus to your life. There are other features geared towards enhancing productivity and privacy, like always, but it’s this big focus on “focus” or in other words, well-being, that really sets iOS 15 apart from all the previous versions. You may not be able to tell it apart from iOS 14, at least on first look, but after spending some time with it, one thing’s clear – there’s a lot to look forward to, and a lot to experience. Your mileage may vary, but iOS 15 does a lot of things right, and a lot of things different. To do that, it takes some inspiration from Android here and there, but much like any other Apple product, it turns them into its own. Here’s your first look at iOS 15 and all the top features coming to your iPhone later this year. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)