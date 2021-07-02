Apple had announced iOS 15 at WWDC 2021 in June. An early developer preview was rolled out simultaneously. Now, it is available more broadly in the form of public beta. This means, anybody with an iPhone 6S and above and a hankering to try pre stable release software can download and start using iOS 15. More specifically, iOS 15 public beta/preview is available for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st generation), iPhone SE (2nd generation), and iPod touch (7th generation). (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)