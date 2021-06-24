The Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G have triple rear cameras. This is a combination of 48MP (Samsung GM1 sensor) main, and two 2MP shooters, one for macros and another for depth. The Poco M3 Pro 5G has a similar setup (though Poco does not confirm the nature of the primary sensor). Of the Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G, only the 4G model can shoot 4K videos (the 5G model tops out at 1080p@30fps). The Redmi Note 10S has a quad camera setup with a 64MP main (unspecified sensor), 8MP ultra-wide-angle, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. The Galaxy M32 has a 64MP (unspecified sensor) main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and two 2MP cameras, one for depth and another for macros. Like the Narzo 30 5G, the M32 also tops out at 1080p@30fps recording. The Narzo 30 and Narzo 30 5G have a 16MP front camera. The Note 10S has a 13MP, M32 has a 20MP while the Poco M3 Pro has an 8MP front camera. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)