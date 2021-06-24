Let’s start with core hardware. The Narzo 30 is powered by the Helio G95 chip. The Redmi Note 10S is also based on the same chipset. Technically, this is an entry-level gaming chip which means it can do some light gaming and a little bit of graphically intensive gaming (at low settings and up 30fps tops) thanks to its competitive Mali-G76 GPU. The Narzo 30 comes in two configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Realme is using UFS2.1 storage. This is expandable via a dedicated slot (up to 256GB). The Note 10S also comes in two configurations but with higher RAM by default: 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Xiaomi uses faster UFS2.2 storage. This is also expandable via a dedicated slot. The Galaxy M32 uses the older MediaTek Helio G80 processor and comes in two configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Samsung is using eMMC 5.1 storage. This is expandable via a dedicated slot. The Narzo 30 5G is powered by the Dimensity 700 paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB UFS2.1 storage which is expandable via a dedicated slot (up to 1TB). The Poco M3 Pro 5G is also based on the same chipset and is available in two configurations: 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB. Poco is using faster UFS2.2 storage, which is also expandable, but this is via a hybrid slot. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)