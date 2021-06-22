While it’s remarkable how Xiaomi has managed to fit in so much tech inside the Mi 11 Lite despite its slim and light profile, the software, and by extension the user experience on this phone is perhaps its weakest link. While it may not show you ads like the Redmi Note 10 Pro, it is surprising that a supposedly more premium phone like this is launching with MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. MIUI 12.5 is coming soon, much like how it is for most of its phones in India. There is no clarity. No word. The Redmi Note 10 Pro is one of the very few phones in India to have received MIUI 12.5 which lets you, in addition to speeding up the performance, remove duplicate and unwanted apps, read bloatware that all Xiaomi phones are infamous for. Though, to be clear, this is true for a lot of phones these days. For a phone like the Mi 11 Lite that’s being marketed as a lifestyle product, the software mess and the lack of clarity on updates does not paint a pretty picture. Form is fine, but without function, it’s all just fluff. Speaking of experience, not only does the Mi 11 Lite lack a headphone jack, it is also missing out on dedicated haptics. It has dual speakers with Hi-Res support though. The Redmi Note 10 Pro Max has dual speakers, headphone jack, and Z-axis haptics. OnePlus’s main selling point remains its clean, unadulterated OxygenOS software though, truth be told, it is also showing signs of ageing. It has a mono speaker and no headphone jack. (Photo credit: Xiaomi)