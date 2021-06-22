The biggest USP of the Mi 11 Lite is its design. It is completely flat. It is razor sharp. It is remarkable. It is one of its kind. To achieve this sort of thing, Xiaomi had to make a lot of internal changes. Right from opting for a “flat flexible OLED” to redesigning the PCBA, capacitors and battery, to using magnesium alloy in the midframe, the Mi 11 Lite screams “thoughtful” engineering. But that’s not to say that it hasn’t come without a cost (but more on that later). Xiaomi is offering the Mi 11 Lite in matte and glossy options much like a lot of its other phones these days, including the Redmi Note 10 Pro. It is using some sort of “glass” on the back though it does not mention what kind. We have reached out to Xiaomi for clarity, and we will update this piece as soon as we have more information. On the front, it uses Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 10 Pro, though it is not as slim or light (8.1mm, 192g), uses the same build materials, of course minus all the internal tinkering. Both phones are IP53-certified for dust and splash resistance. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G in comparison looks like it doesn’t even belong in the same league. At 7.9mm and 170g, it is a little closer to the Mi 11 Lite in dimensions though. (Photo credit: Xiaomi)