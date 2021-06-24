Like the Redmi Note 10S, Realme 8 and Moto G40 Fusion, the M32 also has a plastic back. It's glossy and expectedly, prone to smudge and fingerprints. Next to competition, the M32 is also a thick and chunky phone but it's not uncomfortable to use or anything. Considering that it packs a 6,000mAh battery inside, fact is, Samsung has done well here. This is where it has used its years of experience and expertise to build a phone that surprises with its build and ergonomics - yet again. The M32 feels solid and confident in the hand. The only other phone to pack a 6,000mAh battery in the list is the Moto G40 Fusion but because it's also got a bigger screen, a head-to-head comparison is moot. Both Realme 8 and Redmi Note 10S have a smaller 5,000mAh battery. For biometrics, the M32 has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, like the Redmi Note 10S. The Realme 8 has an in-display fingerprint reader while the Moto G40 Fusion has a rear-mounted scanner. Only the Redmi Note 10S has some sort of ingress protection - IP53 - in the list. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)