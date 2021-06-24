Samsung is launching the Galaxy M32 in two configurations. The base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will sell for Rs 14,999. The top-end model of the phone with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage will sell for Rs 16,999. Samsung is partnering with ICICI to offer Rs 1,250 instant discount on purchase of M32 bringing the effective price of the phone down to Rs 13,749 (and Rs 15,749). The M32 will be available on Amazon, Samsung.com and physical retail stores pan India. For context, the Redmi Note 10S currently starts at Rs 14,999 for a version of 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. A version with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 15,999. Realme 8 is selling for Rs 14,499 (4GB/128GB), Rs 15,499 (6GB/128GB) and Rs 16,499 (8GB/128GB). Moto G40 Fusion is selling for Rs 14,499 (4GB/64GB) and Rs 16,499 (6GB/128GB). (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)